Man killed in La Mesa rollover crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Wednesday released the name of a La Mesa man killed in a car crash near Grossmont Center mall.

Edward Cline, 52, was driving to the west on Fletcher Parkway at high speed when he ran a red light at Jackson Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Entering the intersection, Cline's vehicle collided with a northbound 2016 Ford Mustang, overturned and rolled side-over-side several times. Cline, who was not wearing seat belts, was ejected from his car and died at the scene, La Mesa Police Lt. Greg Runge said.

Medics took the other driver to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Runge said.

32.777513 -117.018021