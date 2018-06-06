× Feinstein to face De León in November runoff

SAN DIEGO — Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be among two Democratic candidates facing off in California’s U.S. Senate election this November.

Democrat Kevin de León edged out Republican James P. Bradley in a tight race for the second spot on the November ballot.

The 84-year-old Feinstein, who is seeking a sixth term, had 44 percent of the vote with a third of the precincts reporting.

De León won 11 percent of the vote compared to Bradley’s 9 percent. While additional mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted before the election is certified, there is little chance that Bradley will overtake De León.

None of the Republicans on the ballot were able to gain their party’s endorsement.

De Leon is up against Feinstein, California’s longest consecutively serving politician. In addition to name recognition, Feinstein has a lot more campaign money going into the general election than any of her challengers.