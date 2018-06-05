SAN DIEGO — Watch coverage of the early returns in the California primary election from the FOX 5 News team.
Watch: California primary election update
-
Record number of mail ballots could delay primary results
-
No lack of choice in race for California governor
-
Governor’s race: Antonio Villaraigosa talks top priorities
-
John Cox ‘proud’ of Trump’s support despite not voting for him in presidential election
-
Governor’s race: Travis Allen to focus on tax cuts
-
-
Get live election results for the California Primary
-
Voter resources for the June 5 California Primary
-
Governor’s race: John Cox promises new approach
-
Fletcher, Dumanis bound for District 4 supervisor showdown
-
Two candidates battle in San Diego County district attorney race
-
-
Trump endorses John Cox of Rancho Santa Fe for California governor
-
Dozens hope to unseat Feinstein in California’s U.S. Senate race
-
Mail ballot voters asked to double-check election packets