Southwest kicks off annual fall fare sale

SAN DIEGO – Southwest Airlines kicked off its annual fall fare sale Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The deals are for travel after peak summer vacation season and leading up to the holidays.

The sale is for domestic flights and has restrictions on seats, travel days and markets.

Flights on the airline’s shortest routes are just $49, going up to $79, $99 or $149 for longer distances.

For $49, for example, one can fly from San Diego to San Francisco, Sacramento to Burbank, New Orleans to Atlanta, Los Angeles to Reno, Charlotte to Nashville, Pittsburgh to Chicago or Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, to name a few.

The sale ends June 7 and tickets are nonrefundable. See all the deals and restrictions here.