Desmond, Gomez advance in District 5 supervisor race

SAN DIEGO – Republican Jim Desmond easily led a field of four candidates in his bid for a seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but he fell short of the majority needed to avoid a November runoff.

After 23 years in office, supervisor Bill Horn is terming out of District 5, which prompted a mix of political veterans and newcomers to pursue his seat in Tuesday’s primary.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Desmond won 45 percent of the vote. Desmond will head to the November general election along with challenger Democrat Michelle Gomez, a legislative analyst and volunteer. She secured second place with 22 percent of the vote.

Long-time Republican Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern came in third with 20 percent.

District 5 covers an area that spans almost 1,800 square miles from the ocean to Imperial County.