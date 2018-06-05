Polling place evacuated due to bomb scare

SAN DIEGO — The polling place located at Montgomery Field in Serra Mesa was evacuated Tuesday evening due to a bomb scare, according to Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

Poll workers were forced to leave and voters were sent to an alternative location.

The grenade-like device that prompted the evacuation of an office at Montgomery Field airport in Serra Mesa turned out to be an item used for training, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police said a janitor had found it in a trash can.