Newsom, Cox headed for runoff in governor’s race

SAN DIEGO – The former mayor of San Francisco and a San Diego businessman are headed for a runoff in November in the race for California governor.

Rancho Santa Fe’s John Cox finished second to Democratic Lt. Govenor Gavin Newsom in the race for governor. In California’s “jungle primary,” the top two vote-getters move on to a faceoff in the November general election.

Newsom scored 33 percent of the votes, while Cox was second with 26 percent. Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat and former mayor of Los Angeles, and Travis Allen, a Republican state assemblyman, followed in third and fourth place with about 13 and 10 percent respectively.

“Gavin Newsom and the Democrats are going to have to take responsibility for what they’ve done to this state," Cox said after learning he was moving on to the November race. “People have to realize the mismanagement of this state has resulted in our lousy quality of life in a wonderful place to live. The political mismanagement is epic.”

“I’m going to appeal to moderate Democrats and Independents who just want a better quality of life,” Cox said. “We need a livable place, where you can come from the bottom like I did.”

Cox said he wasn’t born from wealth and had to work his way up.

Political pundits had expected a bruising battle between two prominent Democrats: Newsom, whose resume includes two terms as San Francisco mayor, and Villaraigosa, a former Los Angeles mayor and speaker of the assembly.