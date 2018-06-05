Missing girl, 12, last seen boarding trolley in Encanto found

Hennessey Lozano

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police announced Wednesday that the missing 12-year-old girl Hennessey Lozano was found.

The circumstances of how she was found and in what condition were not released by police.

SAN DIEGO — A 12-year-old girl who got into an argument with her mother was missing Tuesday evening in San Diego.

Hennessey Lozano was last seen about 6:20 p.m. at the Encanto Trolley Station at 62nd Street and Akins Avenue, boarding trolley No. 2001, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Hennessey is Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighs 98 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair with blonde ends. She was wearing a gray King Chavez Pumas polo shirt, blue jeans and burgundy-colored vans when she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.

