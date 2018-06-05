Miss America pageant drops swimsuit competition

NEW YORK — The next edition of the Miss America pageant will scrap swimsuits and will be more inclusive to women of all sizes, the contest announced Tuesday.

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, announced on “Good Morning America” that the event will no longer feature a swimsuit competition.

Miss America will be a competition, not a pageant, Carlson said on the show Tuesday.

“We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge,” Carlson said.

Carlson also said the new Miss America competition will be more inclusive to women of “all shapes and sizes.”

The official Miss America Twitter account tweeted a short video of a white bikini going up in a puff of smoke with the hashtag #byebyebikini.