Duncan Hunter to face Democrat Campa-Najjar in November runoff

SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Republican Duncan Hunter finished firmly in first place in Tuesday’s primary election for the 50th Congressional District seat he’s held since 2009 and that his father, Duncan D. Hunter, held long before that.

The district encompasses much of East County as well as Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center and Escondido.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hunter finished with 49 percent of the vote while Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Department of Labor spokesman, finished second with 16 percent and will face the incumbent in a November runoff. While mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted, they are not expected to change the outcome.

Democrats hope the 50th District is more vulnerable than in previous years due to an ongoing FBI investigation into alleged campaign finance violations by Hunter.

Republican El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells finished third with 13.2 percent of the vote, with Former Navy SEAL Josh Butner, a Jamul-Dulzura Union school board member, finishing very close behind at 12.8 percent.