Fletcher, Dumanis bound for District 4 supervisor showdown

SAN DIEGO – Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher and former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis are bound for a November showdown for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

After 23 years in office, supervisors Ron Roberts and Bill Horn are terming out of District 4 and District 5, respectively, which prompted a mix of political veterans and newcomers to pursue their seats in Tuesday’s primary.

Since no one earned an outright majority, the top two choices from each race will move on to the November general election.

In District 4, Fletcher held a very slim lead in the race over Dumanis but was well short of the majority needed to claim victory outright.

Bound for the November runoff, he told KPBS that Tuesday’s results show constituents are tired of an all-Republican Board of Supervisors. Fletcher specifically slammed board members for voting to give themselves pay raises, and for their support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary laws.

“Tonight’s message from the voters is overwhelming, and it’s clear they’re ready for change,” he said.

Dumanis narrowly trailed Fletcher, but they both outpaced the rest of the field.

“We’re going to get the bureaucracy busted when I get in, and we’re going to take care of all the issues that are so important to us,” Dumanis told supporters during a Republican election night gathering at the U.S. Grant hotel.

