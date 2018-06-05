2 seriously injured in South Bay freeway crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when two vehicles collided on a freeway in Chula Vista.

The crash involving a black Audi sedan and a blue Toyota pickup happened shortly after 1 p.m. on northbound Interstate 805. The vehicles collided, going off the freeway and onto the Bonita Road onramp, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Scheidnas said.

Crews extricated one person from their vehicle, according to Sean Lowery, Battalion Chief of Chula Vista Fire Department. Both people were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

One of the vehicles may have been related to a call Chula Vista police were responding to, Scheidnas said.

The right two northbound lanes of I-805 and the Bonita Road onramp were closed while authorities investigated the crash.