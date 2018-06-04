Man suspected of pouring gas, lighting victim on fire

SAN DIEGO – Detectives Monday were searching for a homeless man suspected of pouring gasoline on another transient and lighting his foot on fire during an argument in City Heights, police said.

Officers were notified of the assault a little after 6:05 p.m. Sunday near the 3300 block of Central Avenue, just east of where Interstate 805 and state Route 15 cross paths north of state Route 94, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“During the argument, the suspect threw the victim down, poured gas on his foot and set it on fire,” Buttle said.

The 57-year-old victim, a man, was taken to an undisclosed hospital with injuries that doctors did not consider life-threatening, Buttle said.

The suspect was described only as a black homeless man in his 30s. The Metro Arson Strike Team was notified of the alleged attack, and detectives from the police department’s Mid City division were assigned to investigate.