Man accused of trying to kidnap girl faces judge

SAN DIEGO – A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from Montgomery Middle School last week pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

Jose Plascencia, 50, was arrested Thursday, two days after a girl told police she was grabbed by a man driving a black Mercedes-Benz van in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard. The girl was able to break free and run to safety.

Plascencia is also facing charges from three other victims -- two adults and a minor.

Bail was set at $500,000. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.