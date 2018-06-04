5 SDG&E energy storage projects approved

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced Monday that five new energy storage projects totaling 83.5 megawatts were approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The lithium-ion battery storage facilities are intended to improve grid reliability and integrate renewable energy. Solar energy, for example, could be stored during the day and used during nighttime peak hours when the power grid is strained yet panels are no longer active.

Storage facilities will be built in Escondido, Fallbrook, Poway, San Diego and San Juan Capistrano. The latter two centers are expected to be finished by December 2019, while the others are expected to come online 2021.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer welcomed the news.

“I’m excited we’re bringing more clean energy resources to San Diego and applaud SDG&E’s push to add more battery storage projects across the region,” he said. “These innovative projects will create good-paying jobs and help expand the use of renewable energy. I look forward to seeing this project come online next year and continue our collective journey toward a cleaner and greener San Diego.”

SDG&E President Scott Drury said the approval ” marks yet another milestone in our journey to create a clean energy future for every family and business in southern California. These projects exemplify our commitment to expanding the use of innovative energy solutions such as battery storage and demand response to benefit customers and our communities.”

SDG&E expects to develop or interconnect more than 330 megawatts of energy storage by 2030.