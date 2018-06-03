Woman arrested in Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon shooting scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman was taken into custody after reports of a person waving a gun downtown near the Rock 'n' Roll marathon late Sunday morning.

San Diego police say it all started around 10:45 a.m. when an officer was flagged down about a hit-and-run incident. The suspected vehicle was located about five minutes later at a parking garage downtown near First Avenue and C Street.

When officers approached the woman, later identified as Mona Elease Williams, she pointed a handgun at police before proceeding to the top floor of a parking garage. Officers received reports of the woman firing rounds and holding the gun to her mouth on the eighth floor of the Civic Center parking garage, and a police helicopter spotted Williams with the gun still in-hand.

An officer fired multiple rounds at Williams as they tried to take her into custody, but never hit her. Eventually, police say she threw the weapon down to the street and surrendered. Police Chief David Nisleit said the weapon was a realistic-looking airsoft pellet gun.

An SDPD officer drove himself to a hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg during the encounter, police confirm.

Officers initially believed the suspect was also involved with an attempted kidnapping in Chula Vista, but later confirmed that the incidents were not connected.

Officials with the Rock 'n' Roll marathon, which was wrapping up nearby, were made aware of the situation. Nearly 5,000 runners were rerouted to a designated safe zone for about a half hour, marathon spokesman Dan Bergland said in a statement.

A matinee showing of Les Miserables at 1 p.m. was delayed by 30 minutes.

The San Diego Padres also assured that Sunday's Little League parade would go on as scheduled after police confirmed the situation was contained.