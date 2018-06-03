Police: South Bay attempted kidnapping unrelated to marathon scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After indicating that a woman arrested for waving a handgun near the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon may have been connected to a Chula Vista kidnapping attempt, police announced Sunday evening that the incidents are now considered unrelated.

Around 10:50 a.m., a man contacted the Chula Vista Police Department saying he was kidnapped at gunpoint, bound and gagged.

In news briefings, Police Chief David Nisleit indicated that the suspect's description matched that of the woman arrested near the marathon downtown -- later identified as 58-year-old Mona Elease Williams -- and that they were investigating ties between the two incidents.

But the Chula Vista Police Department later issued a release on the attempted kidnapping to say the suspect in that crime -- 36-year-old Chloe Williams -- had been arrested in Riverside County and was being transported back to Chula Vista for booking.

CVPD said the suspects "had a similar physical description and vehicle" -- and it was later revealed the two shared the same last name -- leading to the suspected tie between two incidents that occurred in quick succession. Police said both suspects are black females with similar physical attributes and both drive white cars.

Chula Vista Police Lt. Dan Peak told FOX 5 that the kidnapping victim said a woman he briefly dated hit him over the head and tried to suffocate him at an apartment on East Eighth Street, before tying him up and leaving, saying she was headed to Ocean Beach.

The victim was able to escape and call for help. He sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized after the attack.

Both women are being held at Las Colinas Detention Facility and will be arraigned Wednesday.