Las Vegas neighborhood terrorized by alleged serial tire slasher

LAS VEGAS — People living in a complex near Vegas and Cimarron say they’ve been terrorized for months by a serial tire slasher.

“It’s not a way to live,” said Judi McDonald. “We shouldn’t have to live in fear of our tires being slashed.”

Neighbors shared about a dozen pictures of flat tires with 13 Action News. They say the crimes mostly happen at night

Allan Herman says he has lost a total of 16 tires in recent months.

“Why should I have to spend my money every two weeks, every four weeks on getting new tires,” said Herman. “It’s not right.”

Robert Boston says four of his tires were slashed.

“Costs about 700 bucks,” he said.

Boston and others say they have set up patrols to prevent this crime. In the process, they say they caught the alleged slasher. However, they say by the time police arrived, the man was gone.

Neighbors believe the alleged criminal is no stranger. 13 Action News will contact police with this information.

Meanwhile, Herman hasn’t been able to fix his car due to the cost of replacement tires.

He says he has to ask friends for a ride when he or his ailing wife need to go to the doctor’s office.

“Up until three years ago, we were both working people,” he said.

There is one silver lining for neighbors.

“I’ve made a lot of friends through all this,” said McDonald, “I’m amazed.”