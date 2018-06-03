Fire near SDSU closes freeway, prompts evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire off Interstate 8 near San Diego State University Sunday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said the blaze burned about 38 acres across multiple spot fires in the Del Cerro area, and that it was 85% contained by 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 that mandatory evacuations were issued along Adobe Falls Road from College Avenue to Waring Road, affecting 60 to 80 homes. By 7:30, those evacuations had been lifted.

After initially shutting down the freeway in both directions, crews had reopened some westbound and all eastbound lanes on I-8 by 7 p.m.

SDFD said no structures were damaged, though some gates and fences burned.

Officials said arson investigators are looking into reports of a group of kids spotted near the origin of the fire.