Brush fire breaks out in Rancho San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A small brush fire scorched about 10 acres of vegetation and prompted the evacuation of several homes in Rancho San Diego before firefighters knocked down the flames, authorities said Monday.

The blaze was reported about 6:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of Brabham Street and Greenwick Road, a little north of Cottonwood Two County Park and the Cottonwood Golf Club, San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Matt Cook said.

As crews from Cal Fire and the San Miguel Fire Protection District began battling the blaze, sheriff's deputies evacuated residents from several flame-threatened homes on Bridgehampton Place, Cook said. The evacuation orders were lifted less than an hour later when fire crews stopped the forward progress of the flames.

The fire departments used at least one helicopter to drop water on the flames from above, and the burn area was contained to about 10 acres, according to the sheriff's department and Cal Fire San Diego.

"There were no injuries or damage to any structures," Cook said,, adding that Cal Fire and San Miguel Fire investigators will probe the cause of the blaze.

Dubbed the "Green Fire," it was the second small brush fire in Rancho San Diego over the weekend, and the second to break out in the county within a few hours Sunday afternoon.

A little after 4 p.m. Saturday, flames blackened about two acres of open land near Jamacha Road and Fury Lane in Rancho San Diego. On Sunday, a fire broke out in a canyon north of Interstate 8 and San Diego State University's campus, scorching 38 acres as it threatened close to 100 homes in San Diego's Del Cerro neighborhood.