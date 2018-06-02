2K homes evacuated in Laguna Hills brush fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. -- Firefighters say that a brush blaze in Laguna Hills grew to more than 250 acres Saturday evening, forcing the evacuation of about 2,000 Orange County homes.

Around 9 p.m., the city of Aliso Viejo announced that evacuations in their area had been lifted, though mandatory orders remained in effect in other parts of the region, including Laguna Beach.

Strong winds complicated the hours-long fight for air and ground units from various Orange County agencies through the daytime hours. Officials said that crews were able to make better progress when winds died down in the evening, though the fire remained at 0% containment late Saturday evening.

The battle against the flames involved more than 400 firefighters, according to OCFA. Nearby homes and other structures were threatened, but as of 9 p.m., none had been damaged. One firefighter suffered a mild leg injury.

Crews will remain on the scene overnight and through the day Sunday to work on remaining hotspots and to secure a line around the fire, according to OCFA.