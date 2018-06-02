El Cajon unveils $10M animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON -- After 10 years of planning, design and construction, El Cajon officially unveiled its new, multi-million dollar animal shelter Saturday.

Hundreds of East County residents were on hand for the grand opening.

"We watched it (get) built -- it’s pretty awesome, it’s a pretty great project," said Greg White, who attended the event with his family. And the White family was strongly considering leaving with a new member: "We have a 12-year-old boxer at home so we’re looking for a 12-year-old companion for her."

They’ll have plenty to chose from at the city's new facility, which is twice the size of El Cajon's old shelter at nearly 15,000 square feet. It will house reptiles and small mammals -- including 135 new dog kennels and cat condos.

With a price tag of $10 million, just about every corner of the shelter has a new, state-of-art feature, including a medical center, operating room and even a full-service grooming station.

“This is an amazing opportunity for these animals to get amazing care,” city staff told FOX 5.

The new center signals El Cajon's commitment to providing its own services for wayward and adoptable animals, as other cities across the county turn over animal services to the Humane Society.

The facility was funded by Proposition O, a temporary sales tax in El Cajon that also paid for the construction of a new police station.