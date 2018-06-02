Driver runs down 2 pedestrians in East County attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police say a driver intentionally ran down two pedestrians, hitting one, in El Cajon early Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., El Cajon Police Department received calls about the crash near East Madison and North First streets. ECPD said they learned from witnesses at the scene that the crash had been intentional.

Police say it all started when a woman identified as 29-year-old Michelle Bergen got out of a car and physically attacked a woman on the sidewalk. Police say that the victim and her boyfriend ran away from Bergen as she got back into the car, which was driven by 37-year-old David Dunkel.

That's when Dunkel intentionally drove his car onto the sidewalk, ramming into the assault victim's boyfriend, according to ECPD. The female victim was able to avoid the vehicle.

Dunkel, Bergen and the woman's boyfriend were taken to the hospital by Heartland Fire-Rescue medics with moderate injuries after the crash.

When they're released from the hospital, police say Dunkel and Bergen will be booked into local detention centers. Both will be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police say anyone with information about this incident should call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3300, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 1-888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.