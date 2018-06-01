Vista residents fight back after third burglary in a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – A reward of $6,000 is up for grabs to capture a gang of thieves in the North County.

San Diego Sheriff’s investigators are now looking into what is now the third burglary in Vista within a month.

The latest case happened May 25 at a home in the 1300 block of Foothill Drive.

The family was too distraught to speak to FOX 5, but another Vista resident has been in touch with the victims.

“They broke in and took their jewelry and money,” said the woman.

FOX 5 is not identifying the woman for her protection, because she is a victim herself. It was two weeks ago when thieves broke into her home on Monte Vista Drive.

“Similarities in what they took, no electronics. They put the dog in the garage,” said the woman.

She shared surveillance video of the crime from her home. In the video, you can see three thieves struggling to move a large safe.

“That safe was 650 pounds alone. On top of that, we had it packed with valuables and several collectors guns,” said the woman.

The suspects are described as three black men, each likely between the ages of 18 and 35.

One man is described to be about 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds, with a mustache and bald head or short buzzed haircut. Deputies say the second suspect is about 5'10," 180 pounds, with black dreadlocks. The third suspect likely weighs about 220 pounds and also has very short hair.

Detectives said they are the same suspects wanted in connection with another burglary on April 25 nearby on Sugarbush Drive. Investigators said it’s still too early to tell if the Foothill Drive burglary is related to the other two Vista cases. Since the crimes, the community has been on high alert. On social media, many neighbors have reported sightings of possible suspects and vehicles.

“I got at least 111 responses to what I posted,” said the woman. “There’s been some rumble in the neighborhood about turning in strange men walking around.”

For an incentive, the victim is working with others to up the ante on the capture of the thieves. So far, she’s collected $5,000 in addition to the $1,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers.

“The community’s nervous," she said. "I’ve talked to a few people and we’re trying to get a community meeting together.”

She said she’s also working with the Sheriff’s Department to bring deputies to inform residents how to protect themselves.

“I think you have to be proactive," she told FOX 5. "I’m determined to help people not be a victim.”

If you have any information on the burglaries, you’re asked to call San Diego Sheriff’s Department or CrimeStoppers.