Police investigate threat to Point Loma High

SAN DIEGO – San Diego school police were investigating a threat made to Point Loma High School Friday.

A student contacted a counselor around midnight to report the threat posted to Instagram, a school source told FOX 5.

School officials decided not to cancel classes at the campus located at 2335 Chatsworth Boulevard.

Extra police patrols will be on campus Friday.

“Point Loma students are spreading a word about school shooting threat this morning. Two of my kids go there but I don’t think I’ll let them attend today until this gets figured out,” a parent told FOX 5.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages students to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.