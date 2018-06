Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- A small plane landed on a street in Huntington Beach Friday afternoon after losing power on its way to John Wayne Airport.

The airport tweeted that the Cessna Skyhawk landed safely and that there was no impact to other airport operations.

Cessna Skyhawk en route to John Wayne Airport lost power. Aircraft landed safely in Huntington Beach. There is no impact to Airport operations. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 2, 2018

The landing reportedly happened in the street near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Magnolia Street.