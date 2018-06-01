Fire crews battle brush fire in North County
SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews responded to the scene of a roughly 3-acre brush fire on Deming Ranch Road near the Mesa Grande Reservation Friday.
Ground crews and a helicopter dropping flame retardant were seen battling the fire shortly before 1 p.m.
No homes are believed to be in danger.
Around 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire’s “forward rate of spread” had stopped, and that crews would remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.
33.094120 -116.752591