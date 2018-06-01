× Fire crews battle brush fire in North County

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews responded to the scene of a roughly 3-acre brush fire on Deming Ranch Road near the Mesa Grande Reservation Friday.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire on Deming Ranch Rd on the Mesa Grande Reservation. Homes are in the area but not threatened.#DemingFire pic.twitter.com/LX0IGoWL3w — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 1, 2018

Ground crews and a helicopter dropping flame retardant were seen battling the fire shortly before 1 p.m.

No homes are believed to be in danger.

Around 1:10 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire’s “forward rate of spread” had stopped, and that crews would remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.