SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a Corvette dealership in the Normal Heights area Friday evening.

The fire was reported at Dave Meyer Corvette Specialty on the 3300 block of El Cajon Boulevard near the 805 freeway around 5 p.m.

El Cajon Boulevard closed between 33rd and 34th Streets.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.