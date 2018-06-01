Coachella releases 2019 festival dates, advance-ticket sale

INDIO, Calif. – The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place April 12-14 and April 19-21 on the grassy fields of the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Advance tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. online at coachella.com. As usual, the advance sale comes before a single act for the 2019 festival has been announced and only “while supplies last,” which is typically only a matter of hours.

This year’s sold-out edition of Coachella drew a capacity crowd of 750,000 — 125,000 per day over six days — with 20 percent of the attendees coming from San Diego County. The lineup was headlined by The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé, who will perform Sept. 27 in San Diego with her husband, Jay-Z, at SDCCU (formerly Qualcomm) Stadium.

