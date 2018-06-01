Chelsea King’s parents endorse Summer Stephan in District Attorney’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Brent and Kelly King, the parents of Chelsea King, who was tragically murdered in 2010, and the inspiration for Chelsea’s Law, endorsed San Diego County District Attorney candidate Summer Stephan.

The King family said Friday they were thankful for Stephan's help and said she's an advocate for the community.

Chelsea King, a high school senior, disappeared on February 25, 2010, while she was jogging near Lake Hodges. FBI divers found her body days later buried in a shallow grave. DNA evidence from King’s clothing led police to arrest John Gardener.

Gardner pleaded guilty to both the murder of King and 14-year-old Amber Dubios, who disappeared in February 2009. Her remains were later recovered by police in February 28, 2010 in Escondido.