Some local DMV offices will now open on Saturdays

SACRAMENTO — As part of an effort to ease ballooning wait times, 40 California Department of Motor Vehicle field offices will start offering limited Saturday service in June, including three locations across San Diego County.

DMV offices in Chula Vista, San Marcos and Poway will open on June 16 and 23 for some basic services (behind-the-wheel exams will not be available). Then the Saturday services will transition to the first and third Saturdays of each month beginning in July.

Saturday business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance using the DMV’s website, or by calling 1-800-777-0133.

You can make appointments and read more about the new service here.