Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon weekend brings road closures, thousands of runners

SAN DIEGO-- San Diego will host thousands of runners and spectators from across the globe Sunday for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

The marathon and half marathon equates to road closures Saturday and by Sunday for downtown San Diego and surrounding areas.

Road closures and detours on Sunday will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Streets are set to reopen as soon as the last runner crosses the finish line and all course materials have been removed.

Check out the interactive map below to view the race route, road closures, alternate routes and information for how to access popular destinations which will be affected by road closures.

