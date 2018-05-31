Police arrest man suspected of threatening Torrey Pines High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police say they've arrested a 21-year-old man named Kevin Gregory Matlak in connection with a threat to Torrey Pines High School that cancelled classes Thursday.

San Diego Police Department Captain Daryl Hoover said they tracked down Matlak on the 3300 block of Fenelon Street in Point Loma around 1 p.m., after identifying him as the person suspected of threatening the school on social media.

Matlak is a former student. He was arrested without incident and booked into San Diego County Central Jail on a felony criminal threats charge. SDPD said his threat was contained in an Instagram photo of a gun, and that Matlak expressed a desire to end his life and harm others.

Torrey Pines principal Rob Coppo told parents in an email that the school will be open as usual on Friday, following the arrest. Counselors, school psychologists and mental health support providers will be on campus to serve students, the principal added.

Coppo first announced that Thursday's classes were cancelled due to the security threat in an early morning notice to families.

His letter to parents stated, “Please keep your students home today 5/31/18.” He added all classes and school activities would be canceled after San Diego police alerted staff of a threat.

Here's the full letter sent to parents at 6:38 a.m. Thursday:

Dear Falcon Families, All classes and school-related activities are canceled today. Early this morning we received information from SDPD regarding a threat to Torrey Pines High School. The threat included weapons and came from a former student. SDPD is investigating and is working closely with our administration team and district representatives. While we do not have any other details regarding the threat, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school. Please keep your students home today 5/31/18. We will continue to update you when we have additional information. - Rob Coppo, Principal, Torrey Pines High School

San Diego police received at least two tips from former students about the threat for the school located at 3710 Del Mar Heights Road Wednesday at 9:40 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can submit the anonymous report on threats and other suspicious activity in schools by visiting studentsspeakingout.org. In February, a 14-year-old boy was questioned about a possible threat made to Torrey Pines High School.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages students to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.