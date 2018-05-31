FOX 5 Morning News No. 1 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – KSWB-TV (FOX 5), Tribune Broadcasting’s San Diego television station, is pleased to announce FOX 5 Morning News is the #1 local morning news for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books from 6-7am (M-F) local morning news with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49 in the May 2018 Nielsen sweeps period*.
“Content remains king and FOX 5 Morning News continues to grow with engaging anchors and reporters delivering news to viewers and users on all platforms,” said FOX 5 VP/News Director Rich Goldner.
AM NEWS
- FOX 5 Morning News is #1 from 6-7AM (M-F) for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49, finishing May’18 with a 1.0 RTG with Adults 25-54 and a 0.9 RTG with Adults 18-49. Further, FOX 5 Morning News at 6AM grows year-to-year with Adults 25-54 (+25%) & Adults 18-49 (+29%).
- Elsewhere in the morning, FOX 5 News is also #1 from 5-6AM (M-F) for 9-consecutive Nielsen Ratings Books with Adults 18-49, delivering a 0.5 RTG in May’18 and growing +150% year-to-year.
- Also, from 7-9AM (M-F), FOX 5 Morning News is #1 with Adults 25-54 & Adults 18-49 for 2- consecutive May Sweeps, finishing May’18 with a 1.0 RTG with Adults 25-54 and a 0.7 RTG with Adults 18-49.
PM NEWS
In the afternoon, FOX 5 ranks as the #1 news from 4-5PM (M-F) for 2-consecutive May Sweeps with Adults 25-54. In May’18, FOX 5 News at 4PM delivered a 0.6 RTG with Adults 25-54 and is up +20% year-to-year. FOX 5 is also the #1 news from 4-5PM (M-F) with Adults 18-49 (0.5 RTG) & Men 25-54 (0.7 RTG), growing year-to-year by +25% & +75%, respectively.
LATE NEWS
- At night, FOX 5 News is the #1 news at 10PM (M-F) for 4-consecutive May Sweeps. In May’18, FOX 5 News at 10PM posted a 0.9 RTG with Adults 25-54 and a 0.7 RTG with Adults 18-49.
- Then at 11PM (M-F), FOX 5 launched its half-hour late news extension in the May’18 Sweep. Going up against established 11PM newscasts with a Network Prime lead-in, FOX 5 News is a solid #3 with Adults 25-54 (0.5 RTG) and Adults 18-49 (0.4 RTG).
“Our mission to inform & serve the community while connecting to our constituents on-air and through social media is validated in the recently concluded May ratings. I am so proud of the entire FOX 5 team and extremely thankful for all of our dedicated viewers embracing FOX 5. Thank you San Diego!” said FOX 5 President/General Manager Scott Heath.
Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visitwww.tribunemedia.com.