House fire leaves family of 5 homeless

SAN DIEGO -- A family of five is without a home after a fire erupted Thursday night in the Oak Park area.

The blaze broke out just after 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Hughes Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“It was huge. It was taller than the house. It was crazy,” Phuong Banh, a neighbor, said. “I was worried about it spreading because it looked pretty big and it just spread so fast."

Banh said within minutes firefighters pulled up and quickly put the flames out.

Fire offcials said it did not take long to figure out what started the fire.

“The homeowner said they were cooking in the backyard with oils off of a propane tank and they accidentally left that on,” Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said.

No one was hurt. The family told FOX 5 no one was in the home when the blaze started.