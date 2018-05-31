Committee backing DA candidate Jones-Wright cancels all TV ads

SAN DIEGO– A political action committee funded by billionaire George Soros that has pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into the campaign of Genevieve Jones-Wright for district attorney canceled all of its planned television advertising Wednesday for the candidate, just six days before voters go to the polls.

The move by the California Justice & Public Safety PAC, confirmed by two local television station managers, is a blow to the Jones-Wright campaign in the run-up to election day. The PAC had been running saturation-level television advertisements for the past several weeks over county airwaves, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The commercials were polished, biographical ads designed to introduce Jones-Wright to voters in the county and crucially raise her name recognition as she competes against the current officeholder, District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Jones-Wright, a deputy public defender who is running on a platform calling for reforms in the criminal justice system, was one of four DA races that the PAC had thrown its support behind in California. On May 3, Soros contributed $1.5 million to the PAC, which is backing candidates in Sacramento, Alameda and Contra Costa counties as well.

