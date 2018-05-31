Governor’s race: Antonio Villaraigosa talks top priorities

Posted 9:07 AM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31AM, May 31, 2018

SAN DIEGO - Candidate Antonio Villaraigosa appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News. He answered questions from FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez and Shally Zomorodi and outlined why he is running for governor and what he wants to accomplish.

2018 Primary Election Guide

