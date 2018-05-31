5 people injured after multiple-vehicle crash in El Cajon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - Several people were reportedly injured overnight in a three-vehicle crash at an El Cajon intersection just off Interstate 8.

The crash happened a little before 11 p.m. at East Main Street and Greenfield Drive, according to an El Cajon Police Department statement.

Police told reporters at the scene that a pickup truck rear-ended a Volvo sedan stopped at a red light. The initial crash pushed the sedan across the intersection, where it struck a small SUV, while the pickup truck came to a rest on its roof.

Five people suffered moderate to major injuries. The pickup truck's driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered major injuries, while at least one person from the SUV and three people from the sedan were also injured.

El Cajon Police Department reopened the intersection around 5 a.m.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.