WATCH: 12 thieves use sledgehammer in Rodeo Drive smash-and-grab

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Beverly Hills police are looking for 12 suspects who smashed the windows of two Rodeo Drive clothing stores with the help of a sledgehammer early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video from the street shows four vehicles arriving in sequence on the 400 block of North Rodeo Drive around 3:50 a.m.

A dozen people then exit the cars, park in a line, and run toward storefronts in the tony shopping district, said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“Clearly, there was some planning that the suspects underwent," Albanese told KTLA. "It was extremely bold.”

The surveillance video shows the suspects first smashing the window of Saint Laurent at 469 N. Rodeo Drive, but they are unable to breach the store.

The group then targets Zadig & Voltaire at 465 N. Rodeo Drive, successfully shattering a window and removing several items. The burglars then load the merchandise into their vehicles and exit on southbound Rodeo, authorities said.

Police were able to identify one of the suspect vehicles, a black Hyundai four-door, and initiated a pursuit from the area of Santa Monica and Westwood boulevards.

But once the chase reached Cloverdale Avenue and Rodeo Road in Baldwin Hills, the Hyundai came to a halt and four to six men ran from the vehicle, officials said.

The suspects were able to escape, but the Hyundai is now in police custody. Merchandise stolen from the store that the suspects had discarded during the pursuit was recovered as well, officers said.

In addition to the 12 men captured on video, police are now searching for the remaining three suspect vehicles. They are described as a gray or silver two-door BMW, a gray or silver BMW X5 SUV and a black four-door Honda Civic.

The burglary and attempted burglary come a week after another one on May 21 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

In that crime, officers also found a broken window, but it was unknown what was taken from the store.

Anyone who has information about Tuesday's crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2158.