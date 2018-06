WYOMING, Mich. – Police asked a community in Michigan to help find two women who stole flower pots from a front porch.

Home surveillance video from Patricia Quinones showed the two women loading over $100 worth of flower pots from her home into their vehicle. Wyoming police said the theft took place about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 2500 block of Longstreet SW.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.