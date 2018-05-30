Illegal dumping scheme lands portable toilet executive in prison

SAN DIEGO – The owner of Diamond Environmental Services, the portable toilet empire based in San Marcos, was sentenced to five months in federal prison Wednesday for illegally disposing of sludge in cities across southern California.

Arie Eric De Jong III, who pleaded guilty last year to felony charges related to the unlawful dumping scheme, was ordered to report to federal prison by 5 p.m. on July 6. He was also handed a $15,000 fine and will serve three years’ probation.

Warren Van Dam, the company’s chief operating officer who also admitted to charges related to the illegal dumping, received five years’ probation and 250 hours of community service. He could have received up to six months in custody.

