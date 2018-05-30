Gunfire narrowly misses man in South Bay home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police are investigating after two homes were hit by bullets in the Paradise Hills area, one round nearly hitting a man in his home.

Around 3:40 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Cumberland Street, according to San Diego police.

Police say no one was wounded, but a man in his home was just feet from a flying bullet that shot through his bedroom window, ricocheted off the wall and landed on the carpet.

"I was in the room," the man said. "I just ran away, I ran away."

Neighbors told FOX 5 the gunfire followed an argument between a group of young men.

"I just heard yelling, a bunch of guys yelling," Maggie Villarruell said.

"I heard, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop!" resident JJ Heavlin said. "It was about six shots really fast. It happened so quickly I didn't even know to duck or anything,"

After the shooting, residents say the men took off, followed by a man in a black or dark grey sedan. Officers initially went after the car but later backed off.

"They were trying to find this car that they said left the area but I think it was going a little too fast for them and being that this is a really busy area this time of day I think they just dropped it because it was just too dangerous," Lt. Jerry Mcmanus said.

Residents said they were left feeling uneasy.

"I'm scared because I have three little kids and we're kind of new to this neighborhood and it's really scary," Villarruell said.

Police said they have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers.