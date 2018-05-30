17 hurt in crash involving 20 vehicle in Cajon Pass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A chain-reaction crash in the Cajon Pass left at least 17 people injured and prompted a partial closure of Interstate 15 for several hours Wednesday.

The 20-vehicle pileup occurred shortly after 10:40 a.m. on southbound I-15 north of Highway 138, according the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were transported with life-threatening injuries, Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department told KTLA. Fifteen others received minor injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many were transported.

The pileup occurred amid heavy fog in the area, with "extremely low visibility" of up to about 100 feet reported in the area, according to authorities. Fog was impacting the northbound lanes from Cleghorn to the top of pass.

The crash and subsequent closure caused a major traffic jam in the area, with vehicles backed up to the area to at least Main Street in Hesperia as of 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

By early afternoon, all lanes had been reopened, the CHP said.

