Padres announcer Ted Leitner to take leave after cancer diagnosis

SAN DIEGO -- Ted Leitner has served as the voice of the San Diego Padres for nearly 40 years, but he will miss at least a month due to surgery to remove a kidney that has a cancerous tumor.

"Have always tried to be honest with the radio & TV audience. So will do that now also: I have cancer-and will be off the #Padres broadcast indefinitely after Wednesday's game. Thank you Padres fans and #aztecfamily for all your support all these wonderful years," Leitner, 70, wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Padres Executive Chairman and Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler released the following statement:

“We wish our dear friend, Ted Leitner, a speedy recovery from surgery. While we’ll miss hearing his voice in the booth over the next few weeks, we know he’ll be back healthy and stronger than ever. Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time.”

Leitner told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he received the diagnosis in April.

Tony Gwynn Jr. will fill in for Leitner and work with Jesse Agler.