Girl walking home from school escapes kidnapping attempt

SAN DIEGO -- A driver pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from Montgomery Middle School on an Otay Mesa street, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.

The kidnapping attempt occurred in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard about 5:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was able to break away from the man and run to safety, according to San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown.

"He made contact with her, grabbed her by the arm, opened the door. It was more than just stopping and asking for directions," said Brown.

The would-be abductor, who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz van, was described as a white man in his 50s or early 60s with a full beard and a raspy voice. He was wearing gray pants, a grayish-green polo shirt and glasses, police said.

Residents say this has become a reason to be more vigilant.

"I have a cousin -- she plays here, she went to the park just yesterday at about the same time. It's kind of scary," said resident Francisco Rueda.