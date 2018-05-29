Coast Guard offloads $78M worth of cocaine in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 53-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Cutter offloaded more than 5,271 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday morning.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active, based in Port Angeles, Washington, seized the drugs off the coast of Central America on May 18 and 19.

The crew also apprehended six suspected drug smugglers, who will be prosecuted in the United States.

“The crew of Active should be proud of all they’ve accomplished to combat dangerous transnational criminal organizations that spread violence and instability throughout the Western Hemisphere,” said Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “Their ability to complete the mission on this aging platform is a testament their abilities as cuttermen and Devotion to Duty as Coast Guard women and men.”

The drugs will be turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration agents for destruction.