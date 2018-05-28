Suspected car thief arrested after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A man tried to escape a traffic stop in El Cajon Monday by making a U-turn with a stolen car and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 8 before he exited and crashed into another car, police said.

An officer tried to pull the driver over around 8:45 a.m when he took off on an on-ramp from West Main Street to westbound I-8, El Cajon Police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

Police stopped chasing the man when he turned around and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes, Taylor said. The suspect then came back westbound and exited again at West Main Street, where he struck another driver.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, Taylor said. Officers later were able to determine that his vehicle had been reported stolen out of Oceanside.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital after he reported chest pain.