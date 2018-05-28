Man shot, killed by police near Tijuana River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- An officer-involved shooting in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood turned deadly Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Hollister Street and Tocayo Avenue.

Witnesses who saw the man before the shooting say he was acting erratically and kicking cars as they drove by.

Border Patrol agents attempted to get the situation under control before police were called.

Officers arrived on scene to find the man carrying a knife. Officers used beanbag rounds and tased the man, who refused to comply with their demands.

San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree says the man continued to charge at officers with a knife pointed at them.

Three officers fired shots at the man, who was struck multiple times.

Dupree said the officers feared for their lives.

The officers involved are a one-year veteran, two-year veteran, and six-year veteran with SDPD.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The intersection where the incident occurred was expected to remain closed for several hours Monday.