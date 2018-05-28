Pursuit suspect arrested after striking fire hydrant, running off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was arrested after he struck a fire hydrant in the Sorrento Valley area Monday and took off on foot after he tried to evade pursuit by police officers, police said.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Oceanview Ridge Lane, a residential street running adjacent to Sorrento Valley Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The driver was being chased by police after he failed to yield for a traffic stop, but officers had already called off the pursuit when a caller reported the crash to dispatchers.

Two off-duty officers spotted the man running and also contacted dispatchers, Delimitros said. Police were quickly able to catch up to the man and apprehend him.

There were no injuries in the crash.