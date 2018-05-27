Police seek Mission Valley carjacking, robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed two women, before taking off in their friend’s car in Mission Valley, police said Sunday.

Officers are still searching for both the suspect and the car.

San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Tansey says a 22-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were talking in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Rio San Diego Drive near Camino Del Este at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a man approached the trio with a small black pistol.

The suspect took the two women’s purses, then got in the male victim’s car and drove away, Tansey said.

The stolen car was a 2010 Chrysler 300 sedan with a California license plate number of 6KVX405.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early 20s, about 5- feet-9-inches tall with a thin build. He had short dreadlocks and was wearing a light-colored hoodie and blue jeans, Tansey said.